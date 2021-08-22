IFP Advisors Inc Sells 911 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,014 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in The Wendy’s were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Wendy’s in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Wendy’s in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 212,500.0% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 91.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Get The Wendy's alerts:

WEN opened at $23.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.05. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The Wendy’s Company has a one year low of $18.86 and a one year high of $29.46.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 9.87%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 70.18%.

In related news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 649,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $17,358,006.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,258,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,618,863.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kurt A. Kane sold 153,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $4,238,020.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 256,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,286.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 945,551 shares of company stock worth $25,472,271 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Northland Securities upgraded The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on The Wendy’s from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Evercore ISI raised The Wendy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Argus raised The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Wendy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.88.

The Wendy’s Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.