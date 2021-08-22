IFP Advisors Inc Increases Position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) by 62.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 1,057.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 89,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 81,614 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the first quarter worth about $201,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 158,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the first quarter worth about $7,577,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the first quarter worth about $22,375,000.

Get iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EWN opened at $50.79 on Friday. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a one year low of $33.60 and a one year high of $51.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.24.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.