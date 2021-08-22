IFP Advisors Inc Has $42,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $81,000.

Get iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

IGLB opened at $71.33 on Friday. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $64.82 and a 52-week high of $73.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.66.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.