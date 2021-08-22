IFP Advisors Inc Has $35,000 Position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 62.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWG opened at $34.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.75. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 12-month low of $26.06 and a 12-month high of $36.49.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

