IFP Advisors Inc Buys 90 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 33.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PZZA. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 40.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,492,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,323,000 after buying an additional 431,113 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 51.3% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 801,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,031,000 after buying an additional 271,547 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 160.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 379,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,656,000 after buying an additional 233,947 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 29.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 730,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,743,000 after buying an additional 167,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 37.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 409,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,298,000 after buying an additional 110,916 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $122.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.12 and a 12-month high of $130.10.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 43.92%. On average, analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

In other Papa John’s International news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $754,670.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $78,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.