Ieq Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 2,079 Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FBHS. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 362.3% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 48.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $140,562.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.07.

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $98.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.24. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.81 and a 1 year high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 10.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is 24.82%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

