Ieq Capital LLC Invests $219,000 in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 35,805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 3,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,848 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,244 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Cognex news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $26,649.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,649.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CGNX stock opened at $84.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.99 and a beta of 1.65. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $58.82 and a twelve month high of $101.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.12.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Cognex had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 30.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CGNX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upgraded Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, HSBC cut Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.88.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

