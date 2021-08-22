Ieq Capital LLC Invests $148,000 in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,920 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,649,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,276,918,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593,568 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,805,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,796,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,518,000 after acquiring an additional 50,146 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,377,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,896,000 after acquiring an additional 320,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 10,124,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,598,000 after acquiring an additional 32,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUMN opened at $11.83 on Friday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 16.28% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 59.88%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

