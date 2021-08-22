Ieq Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,392 Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,394,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $978,973,000 after purchasing an additional 50,813 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,698,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $719,399,000 after purchasing an additional 206,414 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 58.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,036,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $525,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,864 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,024,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,131,000 after acquiring an additional 56,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.0% in the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,962,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,523,000 after acquiring an additional 39,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.07, for a total transaction of $157,563.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 57,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,020,481.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Liberatore sold 32,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total transaction of $5,748,497.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,497.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,248 shares of company stock valued at $8,052,135 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BR opened at $174.54 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.77 and a twelve month high of $177.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62 and a beta of 0.87.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 42.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.64%.

BR has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.60.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

