HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Receives $22.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on HUYA from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet raised shares of HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get HUYA alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA in the first quarter worth $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in HUYA by 519.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in HUYA by 387.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in HUYA by 254.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of HUYA by 19.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 42.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HUYA opened at $9.71 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.08. HUYA has a 12-month low of $8.81 and a 12-month high of $36.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.74.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.80. HUYA had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. HUYA’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that HUYA will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.