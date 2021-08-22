HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Down to $38.36

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $38.36, but opened at $37.29. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $37.16, with a volume of 2,907 shares changing hands.

HCM has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of HUTCHMED from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of -41.86 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.57.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in HUTCHMED during the second quarter worth about $455,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 508.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 286,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,258,000 after buying an additional 239,538 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED in the second quarter worth about $821,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 584,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,968,000 after buying an additional 34,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 46.3% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,512,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,990,000 after buying an additional 1,428,962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

HUTCHMED Company Profile (NASDAQ:HCM)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

