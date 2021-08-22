Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,200 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 34,800 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Estate Counselors LLC grew its stake in eBay by 2.1% during the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 17,260 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in eBay by 14.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,096 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in eBay during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in eBay by 3.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,304,724 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $91,605,000 after acquiring an additional 47,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in eBay during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EBAY traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,398,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,636,294. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.69 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.36 and a 52 week high of $76.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.12.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently commented on EBAY. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.48.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $1,071,778.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,974.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,538 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,160 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

