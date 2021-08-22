Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $2.86 Million Stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 51,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned about 0.18% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 195,947 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after buying an additional 14,480 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 430,381 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,267,000 after buying an additional 6,399 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,105,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of SUPN traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.09. The stock had a trading volume of 365,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,919. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.20 and a 12 month high of $34.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.23.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.26. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $141.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.