Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $2.27 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 35.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1,587.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $223.53. 2,811,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,608,900. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $239.70. The stock has a market cap of $126.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.05.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

