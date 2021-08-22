Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Buys 21,000 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 93,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,171,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,714,000 after acquiring an additional 624,707 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,612,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,097,000 after acquiring an additional 44,432 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 7.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,771,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,136,000 after acquiring an additional 123,882 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,563,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,207,000 after acquiring an additional 15,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,047,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,914,000 after buying an additional 23,327 shares during the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CORT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

In other news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $554,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. acquired 50,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.53 per share, with a total value of $1,076,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 57,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,350 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CORT traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.60. The company had a trading volume of 339,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,123. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.39. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $31.18.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 19.08%. As a group, research analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

