Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Buys 1,100 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $3,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 48.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BIDU shares. HSBC decreased their price target on Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on Baidu from $340.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Baidu in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.00.

Shares of BIDU stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $137.65. The company had a trading volume of 7,196,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,030,303. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.41 and a twelve month high of $354.82.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

