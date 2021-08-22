Huntington National Bank Takes $298,000 Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMMV)

Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMMV) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 11,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 17,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 246.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 18,176 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 405,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,946,000 after purchasing an additional 53,990 shares during the period.

SMMV stock opened at $37.70 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $26.20 and a 52 week high of $31.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.84.

