Huntington National Bank Sells 338 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Huntington National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 41.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 471 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Generac were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GNRC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 235.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,055,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Generac news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,900,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.18, for a total value of $1,655,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,369 shares in the company, valued at $212,077,405.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,093 shares of company stock worth $10,529,840 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GNRC opened at $400.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.34 and a twelve month high of $457.00. The company has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.24, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $413.81.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.36 million. On average, research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Generac from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.19.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

