Huntington National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Huntington National Bank grew its stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 54.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 714 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. increased its position in ICU Medical by 2.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in ICU Medical by 1.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in ICU Medical by 1.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in ICU Medical by 7.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,097 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 6.3% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,251 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ICUI. Raymond James cut their target price on ICU Medical from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on ICU Medical from $236.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $198.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 41.52 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.91. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.18 and a 12-month high of $227.07.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

