Huntington National Bank Buys Shares of 4,704 SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPEM. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $74,000.

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $41.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.02. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $47.56.

