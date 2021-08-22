Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Trading Up 7.7%

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN)’s stock price was up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.25 and last traded at $16.18. Approximately 10,438 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 979,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.03.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Humanigen from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Humanigen from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Humanigen in a report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Humanigen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.38.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $961.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of -2.35.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.34). As a group, analysts expect that Humanigen, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Humanigen news, insider Dale Chappell sold 127,084 shares of Humanigen stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $2,345,970.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Cameron Durrant sold 81,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $1,680,942.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,314,317 shares of company stock valued at $42,015,684. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen during the first quarter worth about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Humanigen by 22.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. 38.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN)

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

