Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $480.65.

HUM has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price target for the company. increased their price target on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 18.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,241,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,534,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,251 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Humana in the second quarter worth $393,330,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 164.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 176,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,018,000 after acquiring an additional 449,846 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 186.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 690,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $305,499,000 after acquiring an additional 448,859 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,352,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,178,651,000 after acquiring an additional 385,141 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $413.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.90. Humana has a 52 week low of $370.22 and a 52 week high of $475.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $438.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. Equities analysts expect that Humana will post 21.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

