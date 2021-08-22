Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.54.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HBM shares. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

HBM opened at $5.38 on Friday. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $9.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.57.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $404.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0079 per share. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.35%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 22.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 268.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 12,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SailingStone Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the second quarter valued at about $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

