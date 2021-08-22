HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,730 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in HP by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,801,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $533,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of HP by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,634,820 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $496,405,000 after buying an additional 353,820 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,931,568 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $410,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,577 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of HP by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,979,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $348,654,000 after purchasing an additional 83,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of HP by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 7,684,922 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $244,024,000 after purchasing an additional 659,237 shares in the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HPQ opened at $28.22 on Friday. HP Inc. has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.13.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s payout ratio is 34.21%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HPQ. Citigroup upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Cowen lifted their price objective on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on HP in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.23.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

