HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,958 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HPQ. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HP by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,717 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in HP by 3.3% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 9,313 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in HP by 3.5% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in HP by 1.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,562 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in HP by 3.7% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 11,146 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HPQ stock opened at $28.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.13. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s payout ratio is 34.21%.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on HP in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen boosted their price target on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.23.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

