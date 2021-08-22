Hosking Partners LLP Sells 10,060 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Hosking Partners LLP reduced its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 759,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,060 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP owned 0.13% of Liberty Global worth $20,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJO LP lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 64.1% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 316,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,093,000 after purchasing an additional 123,771 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the first quarter valued at about $9,932,000. Invst LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 38.7% during the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 11,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the first quarter valued at about $485,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Liberty Global by 3.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the period. 51.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LBTYK has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of LBTYK traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,419,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401,622. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.11. Liberty Global plc has a 52-week low of $18.36 and a 52-week high of $29.44.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

