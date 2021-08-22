Hosking Partners LLP Reduces Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Hosking Partners LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,713 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Facebook were worth $29,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 30.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,215,000. One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 4.2% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 70.3% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total transaction of $102,678.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,352. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,546,923 shares of company stock worth $883,691,385. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $4.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $359.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,697,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,962,672. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.13 and a 1 year high of $377.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $351.80.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. On average, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.