Hosking Partners LLP Lowers Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hosking Partners LLP reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 306,993 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,589 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Intel were worth $17,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 78.9% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 50,072 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 22,080 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 4.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 45,337 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 17.6% during the first quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,751 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Intel by 2,908.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,945 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 23,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Intel by 8.5% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 47,960 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $52.01. 25,728,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,340,654. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.08. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. UBS Group set a $73.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Friday, July 16th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 price objective on Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.56.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

