Hosking Partners LLP Has $33.76 Million Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Hosking Partners LLP cut its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 569,870 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,780 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP owned about 0.10% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $33,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Patten Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 287,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,040,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 7,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 839,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,730,000 after acquiring an additional 6,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded up $1.11 on Friday, reaching $63.31. 2,951,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,608,290. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $67.81. The firm has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.18.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 54.36%. The business had revenue of $739.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.58%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $368,185,396.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KKR. JMP Securities raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

