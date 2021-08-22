Hosking Partners LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Hosking Partners LLP trimmed its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 321,995 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 12,120 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for 1.3% of Hosking Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $56,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 8.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,179,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,907,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,039 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 306.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,015,341 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $371,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,885 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $259,279,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,479,196 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $457,462,000 after buying an additional 1,361,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $244,871,000. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIS traded up $1.87 on Friday, reaching $175.12. 6,239,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,820,940. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $117.23 and a one year high of $203.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 566,970 shares of company stock valued at $101,653,310. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.08.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

