Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 17,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 122,646 shares.The stock last traded at $9.71 and had previously closed at $9.71.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.75.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HZON. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 397,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 100,190 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,020,000. Institutional investors own 32.80% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

