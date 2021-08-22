Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Shares Gap Down to $30.74

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $30.74, but opened at $29.62. Honda Motor shares last traded at $29.97, with a volume of 5,692 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.44. Honda Motor had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $32.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $97.92 EPS. Honda Motor’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Honda Motor during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Honda Motor during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Honda Motor during the 1st quarter worth $2,800,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,170,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,559,000 after acquiring an additional 419,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 7,271 shares during the last quarter. 2.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.