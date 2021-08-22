Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Shares Gap Down to $30.74

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $30.74, but opened at $29.62. Honda Motor shares last traded at $29.97, with a volume of 5,692 shares trading hands.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.84.
Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.44. Honda Motor had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $32.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $97.92 EPS. Honda Motor’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC)
Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.
