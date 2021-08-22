HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) Short Interest Up 14.3% in July

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the July 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 32.0 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HLTRF. Clarus Securities increased their price objective on HLS Therapeutics from C$32.50 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James upgraded HLS Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

HLTRF opened at $14.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.15. HLS Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $16.99.

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

