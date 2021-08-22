Himension Fund Sells 375,057 Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Himension Fund lessened its stake in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) by 48.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 391,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375,057 shares during the period. Li Auto accounts for about 1.3% of Himension Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Himension Fund’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $13,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Li Auto by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Li Auto by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Li Auto by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Li Auto by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 20,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LI shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Li Auto from $48.10 to $42.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Li Auto in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. cut their price objective on Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Li Auto presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.65.

LI stock opened at $28.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.98. Li Auto Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.76 and a 1-year high of $47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a current ratio of 5.83. The company has a market cap of $25.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.50.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

