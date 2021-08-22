Himension Fund Has $168.32 Million Stock Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Himension Fund increased its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 459.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,870,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,536,294 shares during the quarter. Roblox comprises 16.3% of Himension Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Himension Fund’s holdings in Roblox were worth $168,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,969,168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $929,002,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,231,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,018,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brett Tolley sold 50,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $4,858,620.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,432 shares in the company, valued at $8,197,200.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher Carvalho sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $3,756,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 655,177 shares of company stock worth $62,047,378.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.22.

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $82.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.93. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.21 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

