Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 800.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,990 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 50.0% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 2.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 29.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 13.5% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:HGV opened at $38.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.53 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.01. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $48.16.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $334.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.15 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 14.76% and a negative net margin of 16.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

