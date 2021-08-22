Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC Takes $241,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 96 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $201,155,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 17.9% in the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $1,719,000. 29.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG traded up $30.47 on Friday, hitting $2,768.74. 778,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,554. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,406.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2,800.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,644.48.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 18 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,709.69, for a total transaction of $48,774.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 4,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,781.88, for a total transaction of $11,277,741.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at $38,637,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 465,752 shares of company stock worth $323,857,048. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

