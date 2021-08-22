Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC Purchases 455 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for about 6.4% of Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $10,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 17,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 30.9% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 4,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 22,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,110,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period.

IWO traded up $5.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $289.47. 707,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,820. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.54. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $210.02 and a 12 month high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

