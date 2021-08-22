Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC Decreases Stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC lessened its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 43.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 527.9% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,722,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,938 shares during the period. Tatro Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,086,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 386.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 33,461 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 51.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC increased its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 90.0% during the first quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 26,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 12,596 shares during the last quarter.

FXI traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.67. The company had a trading volume of 33,103,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,998,146. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $38.24 and a 12-month high of $54.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.26.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

