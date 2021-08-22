Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,191 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Shares of VUG traded up $3.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $298.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 653,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,558. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $214.85 and a 52 week high of $299.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $291.50.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

