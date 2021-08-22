Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWF stock traded up $2.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $282.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,568,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,137. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $276.38. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $204.55 and a 52 week high of $284.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.