Highland Private Wealth Management Invests $257,000 in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Highland Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 89,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,771,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares during the period. YCG LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. YCG LLC now owns 317,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,854,000 after buying an additional 10,236 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 265.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 54,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,160,000 after buying an additional 39,454 shares during the period. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $139.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.85. The firm has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77 and a beta of 1.04. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $149.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.29. Copart had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The business had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.21, for a total transaction of $18,097,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $11,156,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 573,293 shares of company stock worth $77,786,349 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

