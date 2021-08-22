High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Given New C$15.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

HLF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on High Liner Foods from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on High Liner Foods from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday.

HLF opened at C$13.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.37. High Liner Foods has a 1 year low of C$7.87 and a 1 year high of C$14.13. The firm has a market cap of C$443.24 million and a P/E ratio of 9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.02, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.02%.

In other High Liner Foods news, insider High Liner Foods Incorporated purchased 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$13.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,900 shares in the company, valued at C$39,150. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $659,233.

High Liner Foods Company Profile

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

