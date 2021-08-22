HEROcoin Trading Up 17% Over Last Week (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. During the last week, HEROcoin has traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar. HEROcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.44 million and $69,161.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HEROcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0138 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00056433 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003262 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00014814 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.47 or 0.00809970 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00047565 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002040 BTC.

About HEROcoin

HEROcoin (PLAY) is a coin. It launched on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,772 coins. HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

HEROcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars.

