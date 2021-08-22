HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) PT Set at €66.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HLE. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, August 16th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Nord/LB set a €60.92 ($71.67) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €57.36 ($67.48).

Shares of ETR HLE opened at €60.96 ($71.72) on Thursday. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €35.36 ($41.60) and a twelve month high of €68.72 ($80.85). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €59.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

