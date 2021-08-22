HEICO (HEI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $466.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.53 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 15.20%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect HEICO to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HEI stock opened at $127.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 2.73. HEICO has a 1-year low of $99.55 and a 1-year high of $148.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.34. The company has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is a positive change from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. HEICO’s payout ratio is currently 7.86%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HEI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Benchmark raised their price objective on HEICO from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. HEICO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.29.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

