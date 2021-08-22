Head to Head Survey: Nebula Caravel Acquisition (NASDAQ:NEBC) and Regis (NYSE:RGS)

Regis (NYSE:RGS) and Nebula Caravel Acquisition (NASDAQ:NEBC) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Regis and Nebula Caravel Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regis 0 1 2 0 2.67 Nebula Caravel Acquisition 0 0 2 0 3.00

Regis currently has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 23.91%. Nebula Caravel Acquisition has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 70.00%. Given Nebula Caravel Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nebula Caravel Acquisition is more favorable than Regis.

Profitability

This table compares Regis and Nebula Caravel Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regis -40.56% -142.80% -9.72% Nebula Caravel Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.6% of Regis shares are held by institutional investors. 33.2% of Regis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Regis and Nebula Caravel Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regis $669.73 million 0.37 -$171.36 million ($0.60) -11.43 Nebula Caravel Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Nebula Caravel Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Regis.

Summary

Nebula Caravel Acquisition beats Regis on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Regis

Regis Corp. engages in the ownership, franchise, and operation of beauty salons. It operates through the Company-Owned Salons and Franchise Salons segments. The Company-Owned Salons segment offers hair care and beauty services and retail products to customers in United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The Franchise Salons segment runs businesses located in strip center locations and Walmart Supercenters. Its brands include Supercuts, SmartStyle Hair Salon, Cost Cutters, First Choice Haircutters, Roosters, Opensalon, and Best Cuts. The company was founded by Paul Kunin and Florence Kunin in 1922 and is headquartered in Edina, MN.

About Nebula Caravel Acquisition

Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

