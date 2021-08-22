Head to Head Review: Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) vs. Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT)

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) and Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sabra Health Care REIT and Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sabra Health Care REIT $598.57 million 5.68 $138.42 million $1.74 8.85 Blackstone Mortgage Trust $432.18 million 10.95 $137.67 million $2.24 14.37

Sabra Health Care REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Blackstone Mortgage Trust. Sabra Health Care REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Blackstone Mortgage Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Sabra Health Care REIT has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Sabra Health Care REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. Sabra Health Care REIT pays out 69.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Blackstone Mortgage Trust pays out 110.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Sabra Health Care REIT has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Blackstone Mortgage Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Sabra Health Care REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.5% of Sabra Health Care REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.6% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Sabra Health Care REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sabra Health Care REIT and Blackstone Mortgage Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sabra Health Care REIT 0 1 4 0 2.80 Blackstone Mortgage Trust 0 3 2 0 2.40

Sabra Health Care REIT presently has a consensus target price of $20.17, suggesting a potential upside of 30.95%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a consensus target price of $32.60, suggesting a potential upside of 1.31%. Given Sabra Health Care REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sabra Health Care REIT is more favorable than Blackstone Mortgage Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Sabra Health Care REIT and Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sabra Health Care REIT -4.25% -0.75% -0.43% Blackstone Mortgage Trust 56.02% 8.27% 1.87%

Summary

Sabra Health Care REIT beats Blackstone Mortgage Trust on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc., a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Capital Trust, Inc. and changed its name to Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. in May 2013. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

