Head to Head Contrast: Lancer Orthodontics (OTCMKTS:LANZ) & BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL)

Lancer Orthodontics (OTCMKTS:LANZ) and BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lancer Orthodontics and BIOLASE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lancer Orthodontics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BIOLASE $22.78 million 4.12 -$16.83 million ($0.56) -1.11

Lancer Orthodontics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BIOLASE.

Volatility and Risk

Lancer Orthodontics has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BIOLASE has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.6% of BIOLASE shares are held by institutional investors. 24.3% of Lancer Orthodontics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of BIOLASE shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lancer Orthodontics and BIOLASE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lancer Orthodontics N/A N/A N/A BIOLASE -42.51% -74.17% -32.24%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Lancer Orthodontics and BIOLASE, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lancer Orthodontics 0 0 0 0 N/A BIOLASE 0 0 3 0 3.00

BIOLASE has a consensus price target of $2.05, suggesting a potential upside of 230.27%. Given BIOLASE’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BIOLASE is more favorable than Lancer Orthodontics.

Summary

BIOLASE beats Lancer Orthodontics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lancer Orthodontics Company Profile

Lancer Orthodontics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets orthodontic products for orthodontists and dentists worldwide. It offers aesthetic brackets, brackets and buccal tubes, bands, adhesives, wires, elastomerics, intraoral and extraoral appliances, instruments, and miscellaneous products. The company was founded in 1967 and is based in Vista, California.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications. The company offers Waterlase all-tissue dental laser systems for cutting soft and hard tissues; diode laser systems for soft tissue, pain therapy, teeth whitening, and cosmetic procedures; and Epic Hygiene laser to manage non-surgical periodontitis and enhance clinical production. It also manufactures and sells consumable products and accessories for its laser systems, as well as markets flexible fibers and hand pieces, and teeth whitening gel kits. The company sells its products through its field sales force and distributor network. The company was formerly known as BIOLASE Technology, Inc. and changed its name to BIOLASE, Inc. in 2012. BIOLASE, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California.

