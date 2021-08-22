Head-To-Head Contrast: agilon health (NYSE:AGL) & Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX)

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) and Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.1% of agilon health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.4% of Baudax Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Baudax Bio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares agilon health and Baudax Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets agilon health N/A N/A N/A Baudax Bio -6,924.13% N/A -82.58%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares agilon health and Baudax Bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio agilon health $1.22 billion 11.26 -$60.05 million N/A N/A Baudax Bio $490,000.00 87.33 -$76.10 million ($2.31) -0.22

agilon health has higher revenue and earnings than Baudax Bio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for agilon health and Baudax Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score agilon health 0 0 9 0 3.00 Baudax Bio 0 0 0 0 N/A

agilon health currently has a consensus price target of $41.38, suggesting a potential upside of 17.84%. Given agilon health’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe agilon health is more favorable than Baudax Bio.

Summary

agilon health beats Baudax Bio on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc. and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

About Baudax Bio

Baudax Bio, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMBA) that is in phase I clinical trial; BX2000, an ultrashort-acting NMBA, which is in pre-clinical trial; and BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent, which is under pre-clinical trial, as well as Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine, which is under phase II clinical trial. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

